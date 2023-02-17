Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

Everest ReGroup, Ltd. RE: This insurance and reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 2.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

