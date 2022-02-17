Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

Crocs CROX: This one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Apple AAPL: This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Apple has a PEG ratio of 2.25 compared with 3.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

APA has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

