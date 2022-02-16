Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

Crocs CROX: This one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

APA has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD: This company which has strengthened its position in the semiconductor market carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.