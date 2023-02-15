Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:

Everest ReGroup, Ltd. RE: This insurance and reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Everest Re Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote

Everest Re has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus

e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.69 compared with 2.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty PEG Ratio (TTM)

e.l.f. Beauty peg-ratio-ttm | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.