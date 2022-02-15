Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:

Apple AAPL: This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Apple has a PEG ratio of 2.20 compared with 2.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD: This company which has strengthened its position in the semiconductor market carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

APA has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

