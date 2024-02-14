Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL: This lifestyle products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK: This building products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company has a PEG ratio of 1.36 comparedwith 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

