Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.15 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM: This producer of shell eggs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 106.8% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Core & Main, Inc. CNM: This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

