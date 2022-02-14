Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:
Crocs CROX: This one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote
Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Crocs, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Crocs, Inc. Quote
APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation Price and Consensus
APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote
APA has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
APA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
APA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | APA Corporation Quote
Apple AAPL: This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Apple Inc. Price and Consensus
Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote
Apple has a PEG ratio of 2.20 compared with 2.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Apple Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Apple Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Apple Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
APA Corporation (APA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.