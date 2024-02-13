Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13:

The Clorox Company CLX: This consumer and professional products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote

The Clorox Company has a PEG ratio of 2.37 compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Clorox Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Clorox Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Clorox Company Quote

EnerSys ENS: This energy storage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Enersys PEG Ratio (TTM)

Enersys peg-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.39 comparedwith 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.