Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This real estate services firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.08 compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Signet has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 2.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Braskem's has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

