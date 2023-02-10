Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 10th:

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone NTTYY: This company which provides a variety of telecommunications services, including telephone, telegraph, leased circuits, data communication, terminal equipment sales and other services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a PEG ratio of 1.53 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CalMaine Foods CALM: This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 106.8% over the last 60 days.

CalMaine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.