Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 9th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:
Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 5.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
HeadHunter has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 7.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS: This manufacturer, supplier, and installer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 1.15, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.03, compared with 3.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
