Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

Olin Corporation OLN: This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.12 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This company that operates as an asset manager and operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote

Atlas Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Atlas Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This company that operates retail department stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.