Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

 

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This company that designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Capri has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

 

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 2.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Carriage Services, Inc. CSV: This company that provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.16, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Most Popular