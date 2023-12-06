Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 6th:

Arcos Dorados ARCO: This company which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, Latin America and the Caribbean, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 2.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Everest Group, Ltd. EG: This company which is a property and casualty insurer and reinsurer in all states, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Everest Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Everest Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Group, Ltd. Quote

Everest Group has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Everest Group, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Everest Group, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Everest Group, Ltd. Quote

H&E Equipment Services HEES: This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.