Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

LPL Financial LPLA: This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Technologies HDSN: This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

