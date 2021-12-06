Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter Group PLC Price and Consensus

HeadHunter Group PLC price-consensus-chart | HeadHunter Group PLC Quote

HeadHunter has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 7.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HeadHunter Group PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

HeadHunter Group PLC peg-ratio-ttm | HeadHunter Group PLC Quote

Phillips 66 PSX: This energy manufacturing and logistics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

Phillips 66 has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 2.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Phillips 66 PEG Ratio (TTM)

Phillips 66 peg-ratio-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote

Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS: This company that manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 1.09, compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tecnoglass Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

