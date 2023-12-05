Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 5th:

Limbach LMB: This company that engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.90 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

DaVita DVA: This company which is a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Park Hotels & Resorts PK: This lodging Real Estate company which operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and in international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

