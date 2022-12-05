Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:

H&E Equipment Services HEES: This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Celestica CLS: This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Rush Enterprises RUSHA: This company which operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

