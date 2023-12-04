Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 4th:

Barrett Business Services BBSI: This company which provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

H&E Equipment Services HEES: This company which is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

