Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This company that designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This company that provides commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.14, compared with 3.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.16, compared with 5.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

