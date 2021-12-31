Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This company that operated retail department stores carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This company that engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY: This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

