Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This company that operated retail department stores carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

 

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

 

Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

 

Greif, Inc. GEF: This company that engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

 

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Greif, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greif, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greif, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

 

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY: This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18% over the last 60 days.

 

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

 

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Berry Global Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Be First To New Top 10 Stocks >>

Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Greif, Inc. (GEF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

Technology Trends in South East Asia

Dec 20, 2021

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular