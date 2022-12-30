Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA: This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory servicescarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ChampionX Corporation CHX: This chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

ChampionX has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 5.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.86 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

