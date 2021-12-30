Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

Pampa Energía S.A. PAM: This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Pampa Energía has a PEG ratio of 0.09 compared with 0.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pampa Energia S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Chemours Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter Group PLC Price and Consensus

HeadHunter Group PLC price-consensus-chart | HeadHunter Group PLC Quote

HeadHunter has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 6.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HeadHunter Group PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

HeadHunter Group PLC peg-ratio-ttm | HeadHunter Group PLC Quote

Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS: This company that manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tecnoglass Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

