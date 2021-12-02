Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote

 

Atlas has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Atlas Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote

 

Olin Corporation OLN: This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.11, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This company that operates retail department stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

 

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

 

Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

 

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Franchise Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franchise Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franchise Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote

 

Franchise Group has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 5.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Franchise Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Franchise Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Franchise Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Olin Corporation (OLN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlas Corp. (ATCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular