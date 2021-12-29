Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

Berry Global Group BERY: This company that manufactures and distributes nonwoven specialty materials, engineered materials and consumer packaging products flaunts a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Berry Global Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Avis Budget Group CAR: This company that operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 130.9% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Avis Budget has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 6.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Dillard's DDS: This large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings flaunts a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.