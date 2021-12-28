Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY: This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18% over the last 60 days.

 

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

 

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Berry Global Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

 

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

 

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 2.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Signet Jewelers Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

 

Greif, Inc. GEF: This company that engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

 

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Greif, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greif, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greif, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

 

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

 

HeadHunter Group PLC Price and Consensus

HeadHunter Group PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

HeadHunter Group PLC price-consensus-chart | HeadHunter Group PLC Quote

 

HeadHunter has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 6.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

HeadHunter Group PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

HeadHunter Group PLC Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

HeadHunter Group PLC peg-ratio-ttm | HeadHunter Group PLC Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Greif, Inc. (GEF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): Free Stock Analysis Report

HeadHunter Group PLC Sponsored ADR (HHR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

Technology Trends in South East Asia

Dec 20, 2021

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular