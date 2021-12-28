Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY: This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 2.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This company that engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 6.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

