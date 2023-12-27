Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB: This integrated building systems solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Limbach Holdings has a PEG ratio of 2.13 compared with 2.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This frequency control solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

M-tron Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M-tron Industries, Inc. Quote

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.65 comparedwith 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

M-tron Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

M-tron Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | M-tron Industries, Inc. Quote

LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ: This company which provides legal services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

LegalZoom.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LegalZoom.com, Inc. Quote

LegalZoom.com has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | LegalZoom.com, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.