Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Inter Parfums IPAR: This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.93 compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers STNG: This Monaco-based company which is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.11 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

