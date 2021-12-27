Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This company provides commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.29 compared with 3.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 9.7% over the last 60 days.

 

The Chemours Company has a PEG ratio of 0.22, compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Gerdau S.A. GGB: This company that provides steel products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Gerdau S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.19, compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

TecnoglassInc. TGLS: This company that manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.




