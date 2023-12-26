Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Arcos has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 2.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN: This company which distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Beacon has a PEG ratio of 1.29 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

8x8, Inc. EGHT: This provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

8x8 has a PEG ratio of 0.29 comparedwith 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

