Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

LPL Financial LPLA: This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Rush Enterprises RUSHA: This company which operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hudson Technologies HDSN: This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

