Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This company operates retail department stores carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This company operates an online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter Group has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 6.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Olin Corporation OLN: This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 37.1% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

