Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This company operates retail department stores carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

 

Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This company operates an online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

 

HeadHunter Group has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 6.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation OLN: This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 37.1% over the last 60 days.  

 

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Zacks Investment Research

Dec 20, 2021

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

