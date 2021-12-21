Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:

 

Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD: This company is an automotive retailer that carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Cushman and Wakefield plc CWK: This company that provides commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Cushman and Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.23, compared with 3.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

 

CBRE Group has a PEG ratio 1.70, compared with 3.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas corp. has a PEG ratio of 0.28, compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.




