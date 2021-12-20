Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 20th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:
The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MaxLinear, Inc. MXL: This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.30, compared with 2.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Carriage Services, Inc. CSV: This company that provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.30, compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
