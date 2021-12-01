Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This provider of freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

Carriage Services, Inc. CSV: This provider of funeral and cemetery services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Carriage Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carriage Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carriage Services, Inc. Quote

Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.13, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Carriage Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Carriage Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Carriage Services, Inc. Quote

The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.21, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Chemours Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.