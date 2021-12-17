Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 2.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter Group has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 6.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This company that produces and sells industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

