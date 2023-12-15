Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 2.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ: This online platform for legal and compliance solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

LegalZoom.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LegalZoom.com, Inc. Quote

LegalZoom has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | LegalZoom.com, Inc. Quote

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY: This chain of convenience stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

Casey's has a PEG ratio of 2.24 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.