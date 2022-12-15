Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

LPL Financial LPLA: This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Archer Daniels Midland ADM: This company which is a leading producer of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 3.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Celestica CLS: This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.33 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

