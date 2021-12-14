Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This company that designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 2.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This company that produces and sells industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp. has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.