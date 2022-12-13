Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

Terex Corporation TEX: This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Terex Corporation Quote

Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Terex Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Terex Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Terex Corporation Quote

Repsol, S.A. REPYY: This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Repsol SA Price and Consensus

Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote

Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Repsol SA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Repsol SA peg-ratio-ttm | Repsol SA Quote

Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN: This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hudson Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

Hudson has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Terex Corporation (TEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.