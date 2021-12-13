Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

ArcBestCorporation ARCB: This provider of freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

Carriage Services, Inc. CSV: This provider of funeral and cemetery services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Carriage Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carriage Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carriage Services, Inc. Quote

Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.23, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Carriage Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Carriage Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Carriage Services, Inc. Quote

McKesson Corporation MCK: This provider of healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus

McKesson Corporation price-consensus-chart | McKesson Corporation Quote

McKesson has a PEG ratio of 1.14, compared with 2.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

McKesson Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

McKesson Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | McKesson Corporation Quote

