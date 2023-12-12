Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 12th:

Griffon GFF This diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.51% over the last 60 days.

Griffon has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

DaVita DVA: This company which is a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Everest Group, Ltd. EG: This company which is a property and casualty insurer and reinsurer in all states, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Everest Group has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

