Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ: This online platform for legal and compliance solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

LegalZoom has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES: This integrated equipment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

