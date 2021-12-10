Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Carriage Services, Inc. CSV: This company that provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.21, compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

