Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 9th:

Afya AFYA: This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Terex TEX: This company which is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery and cranes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv VRT: This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.0% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

