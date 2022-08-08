Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.

Delek has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.