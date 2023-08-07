Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 7th:

Afya AFYA: This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.

Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Consolidated Water CWCO: This company which is involved in the development and operation of sea-water desalination plants and water distribution systems in water-scarce areas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water has a PEG ratio of 2.46 compared with 2.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico PAC: This company which was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

