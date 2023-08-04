Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Toll has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This operator of water production and water treatment plants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water has a PEG ratio of 2.50 compared with 2.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This home and alternate site infusion services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

