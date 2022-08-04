Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Arch Capital has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

United Rentals, Inc. URI: This building equipment rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

United has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Rentals, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Rentals, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

